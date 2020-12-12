Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) versus Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Financial Review

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Spire alerts:

89.5% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A Inphi 0 2 2 0 2.50

Inphi has a consensus price target of $164.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Spire.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire and Inphi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inphi $365.64 million 21.25 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,485.17

Spire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inphi.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of -84.29, meaning that its share price is 8,529% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire N/A N/A N/A Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29%

Summary

Inphi beats Spire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.