Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys £1,001.04 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) insider Roger Bone bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 776 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.04 ($1,307.87).

Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 702.53. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 789.02 ($10.31).

Get F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.