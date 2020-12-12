Insider Buying: Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) Insider Acquires £44,800 in Stock

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) insider Ruby M. Smith acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).
Shares of LON:MIND opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17. Mind Gym plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 207 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of £142.19 million and a P/E ratio of 109.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.27.
Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) Company Profile
