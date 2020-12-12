Insider Buying: Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) Insider Acquires £44,800 in Stock

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) insider Ruby M. Smith acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Shares of LON:MIND opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17. Mind Gym plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 207 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of £142.19 million and a P/E ratio of 109.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.27.

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

