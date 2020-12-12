Insider Buying: The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases £128.49 in Stock

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,283 ($55.96) per share, with a total value of £128.49 ($167.87).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 2 shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($62.53) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,572 ($125.06).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,420 ($57.75) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,548.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,551.25. The company has a market capitalization of £116.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays increased their price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

