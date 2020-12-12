Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

