Insider Selling: Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Insider Sells £2,477,475.90 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).

Jerry Randall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 20th, Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).

LON VLG opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.23 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.76. Venture Life Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.54).

Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

