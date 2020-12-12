Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,788 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,427 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

