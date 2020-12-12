Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,867 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,425.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $405,614.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,329 shares of company stock worth $8,305,597. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.