IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Insider Sells £110,000 in Stock

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) insider Trevor Brown sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Trevor Brown sold 2,762,500 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £55,250 ($72,184.48).

On Friday, December 4th, Trevor Brown sold 5,166,667 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £516,666.70 ($675,028.35).

On Tuesday, November 17th, Trevor Brown purchased 3,566,667 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £71,333.34 ($93,197.47).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91).

IQAI opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. IQ-AI Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.13 ($0.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.71.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

