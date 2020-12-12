Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the third quarter worth $191,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

