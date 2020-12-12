J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,260 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of J2 Global worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.