Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Jack in the Box worth $31,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 139,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.39 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

