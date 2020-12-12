Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Jack in the Box worth $31,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 139,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.39 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Total Return

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit