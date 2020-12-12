Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Express Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. National Express Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

