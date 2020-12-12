Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

ETR:SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.12 and its 200-day moving average is €13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm has a market cap of $987.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

