Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

ETR:SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.12 and its 200-day moving average is €13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm has a market cap of $987.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

About Salzgitter AG (SZG.F)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit