Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

JOUT opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $102.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,151.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,943 shares of company stock worth $848,395. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOUT shares. Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

