JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

Shares of SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Tuesday. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $987.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.72.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

