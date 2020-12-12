JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €11.50 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

Shares of SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Tuesday. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $987.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.72.

About Salzgitter AG (SZG.F)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit