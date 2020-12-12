JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €87.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

ETR:GXI opened at €91.75 ($107.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -117.96. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

