JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €87.50 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

ETR:GXI opened at €91.75 ($107.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -117.96. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

