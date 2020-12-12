JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $44.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

