JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

NYSE STM opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

