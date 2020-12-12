Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.06 ($70.66).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €63.11 ($74.25) on Tuesday. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.80 ($82.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.54. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

