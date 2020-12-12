Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €18.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.93 ($21.09).

DEC opened at €19.91 ($23.42) on Wednesday. JCDecaux SA has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.36.

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

