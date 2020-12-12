Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) a €59.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.60 ($74.82).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a fifty-two week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a fifty-two week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.99.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

