Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) a €129.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBS. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

SBS opened at €114.20 ($134.35) on Wednesday. Stratec SE has a 52-week low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 52-week high of €144.60 ($170.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.12 and a 200 day moving average of €104.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

