Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($3.04) Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.98). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60).

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $985,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

