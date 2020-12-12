KeyCorp Comments on United Rentals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Rentals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman forecasts that the construction company will earn $16.76 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.30 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of URI opened at $240.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $249.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

