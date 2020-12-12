KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. BTIG Research increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NYSE TOL opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,292,825 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

