KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $177.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

