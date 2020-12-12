Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of KN opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

