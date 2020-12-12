LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $36.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

