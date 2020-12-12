Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

