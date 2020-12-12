Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 lowered shares of Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.82.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $140.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 91.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

