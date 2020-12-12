Laurentian Analysts Give Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) a C$80.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$80.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.13.

Get Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.89. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$74.46.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.