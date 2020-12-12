Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at C$32.74 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$46.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.