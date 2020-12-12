Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.06.
Shares of LB stock opened at C$32.74 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$46.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
