Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.06.
LB stock opened at C$32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$46.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.76.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
