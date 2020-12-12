Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.06.

LB stock opened at C$32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$46.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.76.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

