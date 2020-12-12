LCNB Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LCNB in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get LCNB alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

LCNB stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. LCNB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LCNB by 26.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in LCNB during the third quarter valued at about $4,413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.