Learning Technologies Group’s (LTTHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LTTHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

LTTHF stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

