Learning Technologies Group’s (LTTHF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LTTHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

LTTHF stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit