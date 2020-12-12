Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

