Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,073,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,988,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $53,251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after buying an additional 360,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 327,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

