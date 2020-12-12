Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LCUT. DA Davidson upgraded Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $314.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.