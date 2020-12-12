Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $709.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

