Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 2,345 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

