Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

LNC opened at $51.33 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.