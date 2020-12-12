LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 217.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $11,527,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.