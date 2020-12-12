MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.32% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,800,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 460,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 237,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MX opened at $13.24 on Friday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

