Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$88.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:MEQ opened at C$73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$684.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.92. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 1-year low of C$41.75 and a 1-year high of C$96.25.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The firm had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

