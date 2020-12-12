Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$93.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price target lifted by Laurentian from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

MEQ stock opened at C$73.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 1-year low of C$41.75 and a 1-year high of C$96.25. The stock has a market cap of C$684.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The business had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

