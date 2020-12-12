Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Makita from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.01. Makita has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

