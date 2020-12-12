Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

MOZ opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.37 million and a P/E ratio of -70.51.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,992,295.22. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634 over the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

