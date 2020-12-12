MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $547.67 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.42 and its 200 day moving average is $510.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.30.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $38,425,345. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.