McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.69.

MCD stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

